People want Mutharika to continue leading Malawi – Phalombe MP tells Muluzi

As the campaign heats up ahead of fresh presidential elections, a legislator in Phalombe has assured Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance runningmate Atupele Muluzi that people in the district want President Peter Mutharika.

This was said on Monday during the whistle stop tour which UDF leader who is also running mate for the DPP candidate, Atupele Muluzi, had in the five points of the district.

In his remarks, Phalombe North East legislator Dennis Namachekecha, said every vote in the district is for their torchbearer Peter Mutharika who has already demonstrated that he is development oriented leader to people of the district.

“Mr Muluzi let me tell you that people of Phalombe want Mutharika to continue governing this country. He has already shown his love for people of Phalombe, look at these developmental projects, all these are coming from him and his government,” said Namachekecha who is also campaign director for Phalombe.

In an interview, Namachekecha said the coming of Muluzi in the district has added an extra mile to their campaign for Mutharika’s presidency as this time around people will not hesitate to go and vote as it was the case during the nullified May 21, 2019 elections.

“We have about 167,467 people who registered to vote in last year’s polls and out of this 125,111 people voted for Mutharika. And let me say that opposition candidates got not more than 2000 votes which mean that over 40 thousand people did not cast their votes.

“This time around, we won’t allow that we should waste any vote, we’ll have door to door campaign together with our chiefs…we are not sleeping here,” he said.

In his core message, starting from Miseu Four up to Nkhulambe trading centre in the eastern part of the district, Muluzi urged people of Phalombe to vote for DPP-UDF Alliance which is being led by President Mutharika in the forthcoming fresh presidential polls.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as you know that we will have elections very soon, let’s vote for President Mutharika. He is development oriented leader; look at the good Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale road which he has constructed. And look at the Phalombe district hospital, let’s vote for him to continue developing this district,” said Muluzi.

Malawi is expected to have presidential polls on July 2 after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 this year upheld the February 3 Constitutional Court ruling which nullified 21 May 2019 presidential polls.

The Supreme Court said the 2019 polls were marred with serious and troubling irregularities