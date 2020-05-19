Former rivals Mwenifumbo and Mwalwanda drum up support for Chakwera

Nine politicians including former rivals in Karonga under the banner of Tonse Alliance on Monday tested the Karonga political waters by conducting seven whistle stop tours in the district ahead of a mega campaign rally on Tuesday.

The whistle stop tours provided a rare opportunity for ‘once upon a time’ political rivals – former and incumbent Karonga Central Constituency Parliamentarians Frank Mwenifumbo and Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda respectively – to forget their political rivalry and share one political podium for what the duo said is a new political chapter aimed at removing from power the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Led by the People’s Party (PP) vice President Ralph Mhone, the foot soldiers canvassed votes for the Tonse Alliance’s candidature of Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima in the coming fresh Presidential polls slated for July 2.

In his speech, Mhone told the electorates at Khwawa, Uliwa, Ngara, Nyungwe, Mlare, Lupembe and Mwenilondo that time has come for the Northern Region to speak with one voice through the ballot, saying in terms of development, the region has been neglected for so long.

Said Mhone: “The judges did their part by nullifying the May 2019 Presidential elections and now the ball is in your court to remove the thieving government out of power. The only leaders that can equitably develop this country are Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima”.

Taking his turn, MCP’s director of economic affairs Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda said the Alliance will enhance social economic development that will in turn spur tourism to boost the economy.

“If ushered into power, the duo will ensure that Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire road is upgraded to bitumen standards. Not only that, drugs will be available in health facilities, quota system will be completely abolished so that students are selected in public universities on merit,” Mwalwanda said.

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party chairman Frank Mwenifumbo said the only hope for Malawi is the Tonse Alliance which is geared to enable people afford meals three times a day, provide affordable fertilizer at K4, 900 per bag to revamp agriculture which is the backbone of the country’s economy and create one million jobs to the youth.

“This is the time to stop the “two finger” political party alliance of United Democratic Front (UDF) and DPP and usher in power development conscious leaders who will give people different development projects, job and business opportunities beyond regionalism and tribal lines,” Mwenifumbo said.

Also available in all venues were UTM Party’s regional treasurer Lusubilo Kamwambi, regional director of Women Jane Mbale and MCP’s regional chairman Walusako Munde.