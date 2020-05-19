Gwamba teams up with Emtee in new song

Malawi’s award winning hip hop gospel artist Duncan Gwamba Zgambo has taken a giant step in his ministry having collaborated with South African star Emtee in a new song.

Gwamba has made the revelation this morning via his social media platforms.

According to the rapper, the song was recorded last night.

“Recorded a gospel song with the homie Emtee last night,” reads his post

The collaboration has raised questions considering that Emtee is not a gospel artist.

Some commenters have questioned Gwamba’s choice of a collaborating partner while others argue that the message counts and not the one who relays it.

Samuel Misokwe commented on the post, “Emtee is not a gospel artist.”

In support of Zgambo’s choice, James Masanche commented: “It doesn’t matter who Gwamba chooses to team up, all we care about is the message big up Gwambizo!”

Emtee whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu is a South African rapper who rose to fame with his hit single entitled Roll Up off his album Avery, in 2015. He remains a household name across Africa.

Gwamba is the first Malawian musician to work with Emtee. It is not clear as to when their song will be freed as the musician has kept a tight lid on the release date.