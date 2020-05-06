Kyungu calls on Mutharika to visit Northern Region

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga has asked the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to visit the Northern part of the country saying he is the President of all Malawians hence people from the North deserves his visit.

Speaking on Tuesday during elevation ceremony of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nthalire to Senior Chief in Chitipa district, Kyungu said since the now nullified 21 May, 2019 Presidential election Mutharika has never visited the northern land.

“The elections passed and we are expecting fresh presidential elections, he has never visited northern region. We really want him to visit us as president of this republic,” Kyungu said.

Kyungu further advised political leaders in the country to exercise politics of love, unity and respect, saying these are pillars of peace in the country.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Grezelder Jeffrey who represented Mutharika at the function said the president has no fear.

“Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has no fear to visit people across the North. He is the only president in Malawi and was ushered into power by people from all corners of Malawi,” said Jeffrey who is also Secretary General (SG) for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, in a telephone interview, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani said the call by the Chief has been noted to the president.

During the ceremony, Sub-Traditional Authorities of Navikaza and Nthengatenga were elevated to Traditional Authorities (T/A’s) respectively.