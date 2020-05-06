Devotion: There is Rest in Him

Matthew 11:28-29 “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavily burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart; and you will find rest for your souls.”

There is an open invitation to Jesus. He has rest to all that are laboring and are heavily burdened. But can people accept the invitation?

1 Peter 5:7 “Throw all your worry on him, because he cares for you.”

The first group given this invitation are those who haven’t received Jesus as Lord of their life. If you know that you are still in your sin, Jesus calls you to rest. He wants you to receive Him and give you rest from sin and its torments. Whoever commits sin becomes a slave. So He wants to save you from slavery of sin. If you are one of them contact us on our numbers.

John 8:34,36 “Jesus answered them, “Truly, I tell all of you emphatically, that everyone who commits sin is a slave of sin…..So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed!”

The second group are those in Christ. You can be in the house and still be like a slave.

Galatians 4:1 “Now what I am saying is this: As long as an heir is a child, he is no better off than a slave, even though he owns everything.”

There are so many Christians in this world who are never at rest. There are so many burdened believers. They are carrying heavy loads. Some fail to sleep. Others are gripped in fear and don’t know what will come tomorrow. They are believers walking in night mares. If you are one of them TAKE THE INVITATION… Go to the Master sincerely and exchange your burden with rest. Throw away your burden to Him and don’t get it back again. He cares about you.

Today find a time and talk to Him. Talk to God, say to Him…I am throwing all my burdens to you and I refuse to carry them again…

Peace will come to you.

Phillip 4:6-7 “Never worry about anything. Instead, in every situation let your petitions be made known to God through prayers and requests, with thanksgiving. Then God’s peace, which goes far beyond anything we can imagine, will guard your hearts and minds in union with the Messiah Jesus.”

CONFESSION

I am walking in peace. I refuse to carry the burden. All my burdens are cast unto Him. In Jesus Name. Amen

