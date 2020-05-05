83 player transfers completed in Malawi using online platform

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says 83 player transfers, 75 of which are domestic, were completed using the Transfer Matching System during the January-April window.

The window closed at midnight on Thursday April 30. There were eight international transfers with five transferred out and three coming in.

FAM Club Licensing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale said it is encouraging that clubs are now using the platform, which makes it easy for both teams and regulators to trace relevant information and documents on transfers.

“Looking at how clubs have fared this time around, there has been a tremendous improvement.

“At least 15 of the 16 Super League Clubs were active in the system which is encouraging to us as Football regulators. This is the new direction of doing transfers because the TMS and Mpira Connect platforms are now mandatory,” said Jangale.

The Domestic Transfer Window is scheduled to re-open on 1st August 2020. But Jangale said the date might change because FIFA has arranged meetings with Member Associations to discuss football regulatory issues in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“FIFA will guide us on the way forward through a teleconference meeting which has been scheduled for Thursday this week. We are going to discuss some regulatory issues including transfer windows. We hope that the guidance will be beneficial to Malawi football,” said Jangale.

Below is the list of completed transfers as of April 30, 2020.

BE FORWARD WANDERES

IN

Juma Yatina- (Masters Security)

Lughano Kayira (Mzuzu Warriors)

Peter Wadabwa (GD Maputo-Mozambique)

OUT

Nenani Juwaya (Red Lions)

Peter Kasonga (MAFCO)

Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers)

Zicco Mkanda (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Francisco Madinga (Dila Gori -Georgia)

Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City -SA)

BLUE EAGLES

IN

Chimwemwe Kumkwawa (Masters Security)

Mphatso Phillimon (Silver Strikers)

Lazarus Nyemela (Silver Strikers)

OUT

Patrick Rudi (Ekwendeni Hammers)

Foster Biton (Silver Strikers)

CHITIPA UNITED

IN

Muhamas Biason (Dwangwa)

Chikondi Mbeta (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Samson Chiona (Katoto United)

Oscar Luwale (Azam Tigers)

Rocket Dinga (TN Stars)

Diamande Viera (Zilozolo United)

Chisomo Malata (Eckas FC)

Alick Nyamwera (Mzuzu Warriors)

OUT

Iven Mwakapenda (Mighty Tigers)

Tinkhani Nyirenda (Kamuzu Barracks)

Shenton Banda (Mzuzu Warriors)

Khumbo Banda (Red Lions)

CIVO SERVICE UNITED

IN

Chikondi Maloya (Masters Security)

Levison Foliyasi (Mitundu Strikers)

Tilekeni Josephy (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Charles Swini (UD Songo -Mozambique)

EKWENDENI HAMMERS

IN

John Chalamanda (Masters Security)

Chikondi Majanga (Mlatho Mponera)

Samson Phiri (Masters Security)

Blessings Singini (Dwangwa United)

Jack Mustafa Maulana (Mlatho Mponela)

Patrick Rudi (Blue Eagles)

Zikani Kasambala (Silver Strikers)

Maneno Nyoni (Masters Security)

Patrick Banda (Mlatho Mponera)

Erick Kaonga (Mlatho Mponela)

KAMUZU BARRACKS

IN

Tinkhani Nyirenda (Chitipa United)

Michel Mtonyo (Silver Strikers)

KARONGA UNITED

OUT

Happy Msowoya (MAFCO)

Evans Odei (Real Sports -Benin)

MAFCO

IN

Innocent Kafunda (Moyale Barracks)

Smith Kadawasi (Mzuzu Warriors)

Dan Chimbalanga (Dedza Young Soccer)

Davie Balaka (Dedza Young Soccer)

Wakisa Kalinga (TN Stars)

Happy Msowoya (Karonga United)

Lastain Arnold (Airborne Rangers)

Peter Kasonga (Be Forward Wanderers)

Daniel Saul (Dedza Soccer Saints)

MIGHTY TIGERS

IN

Precious Chiudza (Mlatho Mponera)

Precious Chipungu (Mlatho Mponera)

Given Makumbi (Mlatho Mponera)

Duncan Mwale (Mlatho Mponera)

Allan Mthembu (Nyasa United)

Iven Mwakapenda (Chitipa United)

Kalimu Bamusi (Likumbo FC)

Davie Mthini (Chitedze Strikers)

Clifford Jekapu (TN Stars)

Dalitso Phiri (Luwinga United FC)

OUT

Oscar Luwale (Chitipa United)

MOYALE BARRACKS

IN

Hassan Upindi (Mlatho Mponera)

Limbani Suwedi (Masters Security)