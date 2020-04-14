Presidential aspirant involved in buying voter certificates, national Ids

An aspiring presidential candidate has been involved in the buying of voter certificates and national identity cards ahead of the 2nd July Fresh polls.

Mr Smart Swira was handed over to the police on 6th April in Nsanje, for taking part in the malpractice.

Media reports further indicate that he was found doing the same thing in Mwanza.

According to his family spokesperson Mr John Swira, the family fears his life is in danger.

“We fear his life is in great danger bearing in mind that he doesn’t have any source of income yet he was found with some cash to buy national identity cards,” said John Swira.

John Swira who is the presidential aspirant’s brother has advised members of the public to report him to the police if they will find him doing the malpractice.

Smart Swira is among seven presidential aspirants who collected their nomination papers.

He will be attempting for the country’s driving seat for the second time.

Last year, he did not make it on the ballot paper for failing to satisfy some requirements as demanded by the electoral body.