Apam demands Ntaba’s resignation

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) has called for the immediate resignation of Chairperson of National Action Plan Technical Committee on Persons with Albinism (APAM) Hertherwick Ntaba, saying he was named by suspects as a person involved in attacks on persons with albinism.

In a letter addressed to President Peter Mutharika signed by the Association’s President Ian Desmond Simbota, APAM said Mutharika must fire Ntaba before 30th April failure of which they will take action until justice is delivered.

Simbota noted that Ntaba has never been interrogated and brought to court on the matter.

He added that Ntaba is enjoying immunity because he is serving the current government.

“Your Excellency Sir, APAM sees that continued serving of Dr Ntaba as Chairperson of the committee is tantamount to systematic failure in the country’s criminal justice system for persons with Albinism, APAM perceives a conflict of interest if Dr Ntaba continues to serve as the committee’s chairperson,” he said.

Simbota added that the association observes that the chairperson’s presence is further stifling the interventions being undertaken such as the release of a report by the Commission of Inquiry instituted in March 2019.

Simbota said they believe the report from the Commission may have implicated some government officials and that is why it is being kept under wrap.

Government developed National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism spanning from 2018 to 2022 aimed at addressing atrocities faced by persons with Albinism