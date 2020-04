A boy aged 13 has died in a motorcycle accident which occured after he was blinded by the lights of an oncoming car in Thyolo.

The boy’s name is Victor Pendame.

The accident happened on Monday at around 6PM.

According to reports, the car in front of the boy had a very bright light which blinded the boy and he fell off the motorcycle at Mangunda bridge.

The teen suffered severe head injury and died on the spot.

The victim hailed from Likwakwanda village, Traditional Authority Nchilamwela,Thyolo