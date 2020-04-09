Govt bans religious gathering

Government has banned all religious gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri announced the ban in a statement read at a press briefing on Thursday where he announced measures aimed at combating the spread of the Covid-19.

Services that have been suspended during this period include entertainment services such as bars, public events such as weddings and send offs; and all construction works.

“Funerals shall comply with social distance restrictions, and be attended by a maximum number of 50 people. Observation of COVID-19 sanitary and health measures is a requirement at all funerals.

“Fast food outlets, restaurants and public eating places will be closed to the public except for take away services. All residents in hospitality facilities shall be served in their rooms,” said Phiri.

He added that local Authorities will be allowed to provide essential services such as health and sanitation services; Pharmacies and drug stores; firefighting and emergency services; and utility services.

Phiri also announced that some activities will be allowed to take place while observing strict social distance restrictions and COVID-19 hygiene and sanitary measures.

The activities include harvesting of crops and grazing of livestock shall be allowed; and operation of maize mills.

Phiri then urged Malawians to stay at home as much as possible and stay safe.

Malawi has recorded eight coronavirus cases and one death. The first three cases were announced on Thursday last week, and the most recent were confirmed on Tuesday this week.