Kapichira power generation machines to be offline during Easter

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) says power generation machines at Kapichira Power Station will not be in operation from Friday, 10 April to Monday, 13 April 2020.

The company said in a statement today that it will carry out major maintenance works at Kapichira Power Station to enhance performance and improve safety.

EGENCO said the maintenance works will involve draining of water reservoir, replacement of worn out ropes on Spillway gates at the dam and preventive maintenance works on machine 1 and 3.

Electricity generation machines at the power station will be offline for safety during the four days.

“We cannot carry out these works with the machines in operation as it involves underwater works that are risky,” the company said.

According to the statement, due to this maintenance, 97.2MW (Mega Watts) generated from Kapichira Power Station will be missed, and instead, power generation machines at Nkula, Tedzani, Wovwe and the diesel plants will be in operation, making available generation capacity of 241.45MW amid Easter holidays.

EGENCO further said it will ensure that these works should not disturb the power supply to ESCOM.

The works comes as ESCOM customers are experiencing about 5 hours of power outage every day.