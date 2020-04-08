United States to evacuate Americans from Malawi

The United States will evacuate its citizens from Malawi in the next two weeks, the US Embassy in Malawi has said.

According to information posted on the US Embassy website today, a special flight carrying American citizens will leave Lilongwe for the United States within 14 days.

“Based upon interest by some resident Americans, the U.S. Embassy in Malawi is in the process of examining options for a repatriation flight to the United States. The flight is estimated to travel within the next two weeks,” the Embassy said.

The US embassy has since advised Americans interested in repatriation to immediately contact the U.S. Embassy Consular section via the Lilongwe Evacuation Request Form, no later than 7:30 am on Tuesday, April 14.

According to the Embassy, vulnerable populations will be prioritized and all others will be confirmed on first-come, first-serve basis.

Meanwhile, the Embassy has advised citizens to visit the Centre for Disease Control website for the most recent information on what they can do to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The planned repatriation comes less than a week after Malawi registered its first cases of the coronavirus. The country has now recorded eight cases and one death from Covid-19.

The United States has recorded over 400,500 cases and more than 12,800 deaths from the coronavirus. Out of the recorded cases, more than 21,700 people have recovered.