Coronavirus: Malawian nurse dies UK

A 30-year-old Malawian woman, who was working in the United Kingdom as a nurse, has died after contracting Coronavirus.

The woman has been identified as Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze. She was based in Birmingham and was working for the National Health Service (NHS).

Sazuze spent some days in the Intensive Care Unit before her death on Wednesday.

Her husband, Kenneth Sazuze, broke the news on social media, saying his family is devastated by the death.

Meanwhile, Malawians have paid tribute to Elsie, describing her as someone who was dedicated to her profession.

According to various news sources in the UK, the UK on Tuesday experienced its highest daily number of recorded coronavirus deaths – 854 – a figure beginning to approach the toll on the deadliest days so far in Italy and Spain.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, over 55,200 cases and more than 6100 deaths have been recorded in the UK.

In Malawi, Covid-19 has claimed one life from the eight cases registered so far.

On Wednesday, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced that the country registered three more cases, with two cases registered in Blantyre while the other case was registered in Chikwawa.