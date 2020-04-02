Cow kills woman in Chikwawa

A woman aged 85 has died in Chikwawa after she was kicked by a cow while she was sweeping around her house.

Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Dickson Matemba has identified the woman Selina Sam.

Matemba said the incident occurred on Tuesday this week.

According to Matemba, while the woman was sweeping, the cow which had recently given birth ran towards her, kicked her down and violently trampled her several times.

The matter was reported at Nchalo Police Post and police rushed to the scene accompanied by a medical clinician from Ndakwera Health Centre who confirmed that the woman died due to head injuries.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are appealing to farmers who raise livestock to take precautionary measures when raising their livestock especially those lactating to avoid incidents of this nature.

Selina Sam hailed from Njalima Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ndakwera in Chikwawa.