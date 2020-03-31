Blantyre council backtracks on wedding ban

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has made a U-turn on its decision to ban wedding ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the council banned wedding ceremonies ensure that residents are protected from COVID-19.

But in a statement on its Facebook page today, the council said wedding ceremonies will be allowed.

“Wedding ceremonies will now be allowed subject to strict adherence to precautionary measures such as limiting guests to 100 or less, provision of water buckets and handwashing soap or hand sanitisers. Failure to adhere to these serious precautionary measures would lead to law enforcement agents stopping the ceremony,” the council said.

On Monday, the council also banned bridal showers, engagements, live band performances, crusades, open space aerobics, sporting activities, parties, night clubs and other activities that attract large numbers of people.

“During this period, the Council and Malawi Police Service together with other collaborating partners will intensify inspection of all business premises, offices, shops, all residential areas and other public premises to make sure that all these measures are being followed,” Blantyre Wild Ndipo said in a statement.

Malawi is yet to record a case of the coronavirus but government has banned public gatherings and imposed travel restrictions to prevent the disease.

Across the world, over 800,000 cases and more than 39,000 deaths have been recorded.