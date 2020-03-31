Coronavirus: Mutharika calls for prayers

President Peter Mutharika has urged all Malawians to pray to God in their homes on Thursday over the threat of coronavirus.

In a statement today, Mutharika said it is a tradition in Malawi that when disasters strike, people combine human efforts with seeking intervention from God.

He added that the nation turns to God since it understands the power of God over every situation while understanding people’s limitations.

“In the Bible and Qur’an, our Almighty Lord reminds us that he will hear our prayers and give us protection. President Mutharika therefore calls upon all Malawians that we should humble ourselves before God and pray and seek his face so that he can heal our land,” the State House press office said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malawi leader has thanked Malawians for cooperating with the Government this far in implementing the measures that have been put in place to fight coronavirus

He has since urged all Malawians to continue observing the measures against the Coronavirus threat.

To this date Malawi has not registered a case of coronavirus. Earlier this month, Mutharika banned public gatherings, closed schools and imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.