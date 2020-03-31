Minister Chimulirenji receives donation from China

Minister of Disaster Management Affairs Affairs Everton Chimulirenji on Tuesday received a donation of medical protective kits from China for coronavirus prevention.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang Tuesday handed over the kits which included masks, medical protective gear and protective goggles.

The donation from the Chinese government is part of China’s efforts to help Malawi prevent the coronavirus.

“I am very happy to have donated medical materials for prevention of COVID19 on behalf of my govt and Chinese people to Malawian govt just now. Donation was received by Honorable Minister Chimulirenji. Wish Malawi continues to be COVID19 free. God bless Malawi and her kind people,” Liu tweeted after handing over the items.

In a statement also released on Tuesday, Ambassador Liu urged Government and citizens to seriously take prevention and control measures, and adopt comprehensive detection and isolation measures against the deadly COVID-19.

“Everyone should take precautions in daily life, reduce exposure and travel, and do everything possible to prevent COVID -19 in Malawi,’’ the Ambassador said in the statement titled Defeat the Pandemic through Global Solidarity and Joint Action.

Malawi is yet to record a case of the Coronavirus. According to the Ministry, all 18 people tested in Malawi since the coronavirus outbreak began tested negative.

Malawi’s neighbours Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have all recorded cases.