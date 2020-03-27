Expert calls for measures to protect Malawi’s economy

An economic expert says the government should put in place measures that will protect the country’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Malawi24, Professor Ben Kalua said Malawi will face very heavy effects in the economy due to the coronavirus considering that the country is heavily dependent on agriculture.

He further noted that some countries are on lockdown, making it difficult to import and export goods.

According to Kalua, in 1818 there was an epidemic that didn’t last long but had dreadful results.

“The coming of Covid-19 shouldn’t be something new since there are a lot of viruses out there, so Malawi should put in place measures to protect the economy should we face other epidemics that may come,” he said.

Malawi does not have confirmed cases, but so far the Covid-19 outbreak has affected 197 countries with over 21,000 deaths, and more than 530,000 confirmed cases.

There are over 2,000 confirmed cases in Africa across 39 countries. Malawi’s neighbors, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania have all reported cases.