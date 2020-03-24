SR draughts in mid-season break

The Southern Region Draughts League has gone into a mid-season break which could be extended following the ban on public gatherings.

Over the weekend, teams completed the first round of the league and precautions were taken to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Association of Draughts in Malawi General Secretary Suzgo Nkhoma Adma said the association is happy that they managed to finish the first round of the SRD league.

“COVID19 has affected us, and will also affect the resumption of the second round of the league since the Sports council has just written all associations suspending all sports activities, this means our league will take longer to finish. But we are happy that we have at least finished round one,” said Nkhoma.

In the league, Ndirande Eagles have ended the first round unbeaten and are on top with 18 points from nine games, seconded by Blantyre Giants with 16 points, while Bvumbwe DC are still bottom of the table with no point from nine games of the first round.

Jalasi Matiyasi of Zingwangwa Lions is currently leading scorers chart with 47 scores while Josephy Nasuva of Limbe Young Boys is second with 37 scores.