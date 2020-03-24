Gov. worried with MCP, UTM! Stop misleading Malawians with unofficial coronavirus messages

Government has demanded the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM to cancel sensitisation tours on the coronavirus to avoid misleading people about the disease.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said this in a statement today.

The minister noted that success in the fight against Covid-19 is, to a reasonable extent, dependent on development and dissemination of correct information.

He described it as inappropriate for groups such as UTM and MCP to involve themselves in coronavirus message development and dissemination without any orientation by the Ministry of Health.

According to Botomani, incorrect information as well as correct information developed and disseminated wrongly are setbacks to the fight against coronavirus.

“Government would like to ask UTM and MCP to cancel their coronavirus sensitization tours and allow the Ministry of Health officials to take lead.

“The UTM, MCP and indeed any other political party, must never use coronavirus for political gains. People’s lives are at risk and, for once, let parties leave politics aside and think Malawi first,” said Botomani.

He then urged all political parties in the country considering involving themselves in the fight against Covid-19 to contact the Ministry of Health for guidance.

He also reminded Malawians reminded that Covid-19 is a serious and devasting pandemic which has affected the whole world hence law enforcement agencies will, therefore, deal with anyone who will disregard the orders such as the ban on public gatherings and the closure of schools as outlined by President Arthur Peter Mutharika in his national address last week.

Malawi is yet to register a case of Covid-19 but neighbours Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have registered cases.

Currently, government is encouraging Malawians to take precautionary measures such as washing hands and social distancing.