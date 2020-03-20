Malawi suspend football matches due to COVID-19

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has joined other football associations across the world in suspending domestic football games as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak continue.

This follows President Peter Mutharika’s decision to declare Malawi a State of Disaster due to the pandemic on Friday evening.

In his speech, Mutharika directed the restriction of public gatherings, which includes football matches, to less than 100 people.

And soon after receiving the Presidential order, FAM, through its General Secretary Alfred Gunda, released a statement to suspend all football activities until further notice.

“The Football Association of Malawi wishes to inform its stakeholders that it has with immediate effect suspended all Association Football matches in Malawi against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This follows His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s address on Friday evening as he declared Malawi a State of Disaster due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

“Considering that on average, the crowds that patronise an Association Football match are over 100 people, FAM hereby suspends all matches until further notice.”

“FAM will continue to monitor and constantly assess the situation, get advice and guidance from government and health officials and put contingency plans in place to respond to any emerging trends to Covid-19,” reads part of the statement.

Earlier on, Super League of Malawi (Sulom), released a statement on the postponement of the 2020 TNM Super League opening fixtures which were slated for this weekend.

“In line with the Government of Malawi declaration of a state of disaster and the restriction of gatherings of 100 people or more in order to manage the likely spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

“The Super League of Malawi would like to advise the postponement of the 2020 TNM Super League Kickoff that was scheduled for tomorrow 21st March, until such a time that it is safer to do so.”

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our players, fans and the public at large is of utmost important.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this decision,” said the statement.