Coronavirus: Malawi imposes travel ban

Malawi has imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries affected by the Covid-19 disease.

President Peter Mutharika announced the ban on Friday when he also announced other measures put in place to manage the threat of coronavirus in the country.

“My Government has banned travel of foreign nationals from countries highly affected by coronavirus disease. However, SADC countries are exempted. Returning residents and nationals from coronavirus affected countries will be subjected to self or institutional quarantine,” said Mutharika.

He added that the country is screening for coronavirus on all travelers arriving in Malawi through our borders and International Airports.

He further announced that government has banned hosting of international meetings and has also banned public servants from attending both regional and international meetings being hosted by affected countries.

“The ban has been extended to all people travelling on other government related activities such as sports,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader then advised all people in the country to avoid non-essential travel to the affected countries.

Malawi is yet to record a case of the coronavirus but its neighbors Tanzania and Zambia have recorded cases.

In the SADC region, South Africa, where thousands of Malawians live and work, has registered 202 cases.