Government urges SATA to eliminate roaming charges

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani, has appealed to members of Southern Africa Telecommunication Association (SATA) to eliminate roaming charges.

Botomani said this during the opening of the Capacity and Traffic Southern Africa 2020 workshop held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

He said the ‘Roam like at home’ initiative stands to benefit all citizens of Malawi once it is materialised.

“The initiative will enable citizens to use their SIM-Cards abroad the Malawi without being charged extra charges when they cross borders,” said Botomani.

He added that the Malawi Government knows that ICT development is a key for economic development in the digital age hence it is implementing various projects including the Fibre Internet Connectivity.

He further said that regional Cooperation will also facilitate ICT development in Malawi.

Malawi hosted the Capacity and Traffic Southern Africa 2020 workshop through Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) and the meeting attracted participants from the SADC region.