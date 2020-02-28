Man repeatedly rapes two children, infects them with STIs

Police in Mwanza have arrested a 22-year-old man for raping two children on multiple occasions and infecting them with a sexually transmitted disease.

According to Mwanza Police Station Public Relations Officer, Inspector Edwin Kaunda, the suspect Chisomo Mussa raped the girls aged between seven and nine in December, 2019.

“Mussa used to coax the two young girls to his house where he would defile them,” said Kaunda.

He added that the suspect used to threaten the children that he would kill them if they revealed to anyone about what was happening to them.

The sexual abuse was revealed in January this year when mother of one of the two girls noticed that her daughter had difficulties in walking.

“She asked the girl what went wrong and the girl explained everything the suspect used to do to her and the other child,” said Kaunda

Parents for the two girls reported the incident to Mwanza Police Station where the victims were referred to Mwanza District Hospital for medical examination.

A medical report confirmed that the girls were raped and infected with gonorrhea.

Mussa who comes from Masokosa Village in Senior Chief Nthache in the district, is expected to appear before court to answer charges of defilement.