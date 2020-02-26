Coaches ready to adopt modern coaching models

Super League coaches have committed to embrace the use of technology in coaching from the 2020 season onwards.

The coaches said this after a two-day refresher coaching course for Super League and national team coaches held at Mpira Village from Monday to Tuesday.

Ntopwa coach Trevor Kajawa said: “We have to accept that the world has gone digital and if you want to be a modern coach, you need to go by the times, so we are ready to embrace technology.

“Additionally, football is a game of tactics and these tactics are changing every day. We have been using the Progressive Coaching model but now we have learnt the Global Analytical Global (GAG) model which is new and we need to keep updating ourselves through the use of internet.”

Chitipa United coach, Alex Ngwira, applauded FAM for organising the course saying it has provided a rare platform for the coaches to interact and share experiences and knowledge ahead of new season.

“We are happy to have been the pioneers of this great initiative by FAM. We have reminded each other of what we ought to be doing but most importantly, we have also learnt about the GAG coaching model which is new to most of us. This new knowledge will give us best options to prepare our teams in new season,” said Ngwira.

Recently when opening the course, FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu urged coaches to embrace the use of technology in analysing teams’ performance and opponents as one way of improving football in Malawi.

FAM Technical Development Officer, Benjamin Kumwenda, who was among the facilitators also said that they expect improvement in the coach’s tactical approaches when the season starts.

The football association plans to continue holding such courses before the start of the season every year.