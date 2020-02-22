Girl, 12, missing after crocodile attack in Dedza

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Dedza after being attacked by a crocodile at a river on Friday evening.

Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson Cassim Manda has identified the victim as Eneless Chifundo, a Standard 8 learner at Mthandiza Primary School originally from Khununde village under Traditional Authority Kaphuka in the district.

Chifundo followed her mother at Linthipe 1 River and when she met her, she decided to stand on one of the stones along the river.

A crocodile emerged from the river and grabbed her downstream.

Her mother, who was washing herself, witnessed the horrific incident as the alligator took her daughter away.

She shouted for help after failing to rescue her daughter from the monster.

Meanwhile, police have launched extensive searches along the river.