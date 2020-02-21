Three men in for cultivating Indian hemp

Police in Ntcheu have arrested three men for cultivating Indian hemp (Chamba) in the district.

Rebecca Kwisongole, Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, has identified the suspects as Christopher Kaponda (23), Davie Njoka (30) and Benard Mpeta (22).

She said each suspect had a marijuana garden and after the Police were tipped off, they went to the gardens where thy managed to uproot and seize marijuana.

The three will appear in court soon to answer a case of cultivating Indian hemp which contravenes Regulation 4 (A) as read with Section 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Kaponda, Njoka and Mpeta hail from Msamanyada Village in the area of Traditional Authority Champiti in Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, police have commended members of the community for continuing to furnish the police with useful information that lead to successful arrests and prosecutions of law breakers.