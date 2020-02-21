Devotion: Be careful with lying spirits

1 John 4:1 “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to determine if they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

Every word and every advice should be tested by the Word of God because there are also falsehood in the world. I heard someone say there is no smoke without fire. He wanted to say the rumour he had heard should have some truth in it. This is not always the case. Some false spirits are full of lies and accuse brethren. They speak falsehood without single truth. Be careful! “Matthew 26: 59-60 “The chief priests and the whole Sanhedrin were looking for false evidence against Jesus so that they could put him to death. But they did not find any, though many false witnesses came forward.”

One of the common ways the devil uses to defeat many is through lying or false spirits.

In Gen 3, False spirit told lies to Eve and her husband to eat forbidden fruit and disobey God. Now whole human race is affected with the sin until one is born again.

In Gen 16 Lying Spirit spoke through Sarai to advise Abraham to take Hagar to bear children. In 1 Kings 13 an old prophet through lying spirit advised a young prophet who disobeyed God’s command and he was eaten by lion.

He spoke through Peter to prevent Jesus not to be crucified (Mat 16:23). Peter himself didn’t know it was an advice of a lying spirit. He thought he was giving brilliant advice to Jesus.

In 2 Chronicles 18 false spirit enticed Ahab to go to war and he would win when actually he was killed.

The most common thing is that the lying spirits will mostly come through the people that are closer to you. Don’t take advice because the person is close to you. Rather test it if is in line with the Word. Sometimes it would be an advice that sounds nice and brilliant but has destruction in the end. A single lying advice can destroy you forever. Be extra careful. Other times it comes as an accusation. You can be accused of something you have never done but because the person is closer to you, people believe them. Be extra careful. Test with the Word.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Word that keeps me from all spirits of deception. As I walk in your word, I am protected from the influence of false spirits. In Jesus Name. Amen

