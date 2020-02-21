No Malawian diagnosed with Coronavirus – Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hong Yong says no Malawian living in China has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

Speaking during a press briefing at the embassy in Lilongwe on Thursday, Liu noted that there are 63 Malawians (mostly students) in Wuhan – the city where the virus originated.

He added that the embassy has been working with the Ministry of Health, as well as airport and immigration authorities to screen passengers coming to Malawi from China.

Liu also told the journalists that the Chinese government and its people have shown firm resolve in dealing with the epidemic.

“There are over 20,000 healthcare workers in 100 plus medical teams converged in Hubei as of 14 February. The number of confirmed cases outside Hubei has recorded a 12-day consecutive drop.

“The number of cured cases exceeded to 8,000 as of yesterday while the case of fatality rate has been kept at round 2.29 percent nationwide and 0.55 percent outside Hubei,” he said.

The ambassador noted that the challenges that the outbreak has posed to China’s economic and social development will be temporary and short-lived as the Chinese economy is well positioned to overcome all risks and challenges.

He then commended different ministries and organisations in the country for their support. He mentioned Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health as well as the World Health Organization

At least 2118 people have died from the coronavirus.

The disease usually starts with fever, followed by a dry cough and after a week it leads to shortness of breath and some patients require hospital treatment.