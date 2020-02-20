Three arrested over attack on woman with albinism

Days after thugs attacked a woman with albinism and removed her toes in Mzimba, police have managed to arrest three suspects including a herbalist.

According to Superintendent Peter Kalaya, Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer, the three suspects have since confessed to have committed the crime and are in police custody as investigations continue.

Kalaya mentioned the suspects as Fumu Nyirenda, Eliya Mwandira and herbalist Kaphaso Nyirenda from whose house the toe was recovered after search.

Police first arrested Fumu Nyirenda and Mwandira, whom upon interrogations confessed and revealed that they had taken the toes to herbalist Kaphaso Nyirenda.

The recovered toe has since been sent to Mzimba District Hospital for analysis and preservation.

The victim, Tafwauli Ngoma, 92, was attacked on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home in Mzimba when she was making fire in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, police have thanked members of the public for coming forward with information that they used as leads in their investigation.

The law enforcers have also assured people with albinism in the country that the police are doing everything to ensure their safety all time.

The suspects Fumu Nyirenda, 42 and Eliya Mwandira, 22 come from Kapopo Village, while Kaphaso Nyirenda, 34 comes from Jajechisi Village, all from TA Mbelwa in Mzimba District.