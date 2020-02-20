World celebrates Bushiri’s birthday

Thousands of people across the world has joined Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in celebrating the life of the self acclaimed Prophet.

Bushiri was born on 20 February 1983.

Leading the birthday messages is Bushiri’s spiritual father, Uebert Angel.

Prophet Angel posted a video on Facebook in which he described Bushiri as “a wave that’s unstoppable. A Fire that’s unquenchable. A Voice that’s not an Echo” who is in the 7.5 billion souls on Earth.

He wished Bushiri to “increase in every way” while adding a year.

Prophet Bushiri’s official Facebook page was the first to celebrate with their leader.

“That special day is today; the 20th February when God’s own mighty man was born. Let us all celebrate this day as a we thank God for Major 1 in our lives,” reads the post.

Bushiri, commonly known as Major 1, founded and leads a Christian non-denominational evangelical church known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church which is based Pretoria South Africa.

ECG has branches in several African countries and around the world and most of the church shared messages to celebrate Bushiri’s date of birth.