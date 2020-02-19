Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in trouble again: Accused of impregnating ex-Minister’s wife

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has confirmed that he is being accused of impregnating the wife of a former cabinet minister of Zimbabwe.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, the controversial prophet Bushiri confirmed the accusations in a long posts where he branded the allegations as false, referring to his accuser, Mr Terence Mukupe as a “disgraced” person.

“Terence Mukupe, a disgraced former deputy minister in Zimbabwe has made false allegations that I am responsible for his wife’s pregnancy.

“The basis of his allegations are screenshots of chats and messages purportedly between me and his wife” said Bushiri while confirming that he is being accused of impregnating the married lady.

Bushiri denied being on WhatsApp and iMessenger for the past 3 years.

“I am not on WhatsApp. Neither am I on iMessenger. This has been the case since late 2017. Those with access to me will know this. Those who do not, please stand guided, I AM NOT ON WHATSAPP or iMESSENGER. I have not been for 3 years”.

Bushiri, who is currently answering money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa, also said the allegations are unfounded considering that he is legally barred from travelling outside the Rainbow nation without prior authorisation as part of his bail condition.

“I have not traveled out of South Africa in the last 13 months, and therefore have not met this man’s wife in Malawi as he believes. This ought to be public knowledge. Thirdly the contact number in his pictures is NOT mine and has never been mine. Therefore whoever was speaking with this man’s wife isn’t me”.

Bushiri said “given all this, it is therefore impractical and impossible for his allegations to be materially true”. He has thus threatened the former minister with legal action.