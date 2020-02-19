Mutharika creates new ministry

President Peter Mutharika has created the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, removing Department of Disaster Management Affairs from the vice president’s office.

Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara has confirmed the development in a letter dated 17 February, 2020.

“I write to inform you that His Excellency the president, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed that a new Ministry to be called Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events be created with effect from the 12th of February, 2020,” Muhara said.

It is expected that Mutharika will appoint Everton Chimulirenji as minister responsible for the new portfolio.

Chimulirenji was vice president following the now nullified May 21 presidential elections.

After nullifying the polls, the Constitutional Court ordered that the status in the presidency revert to the period before the elections when Mutharika was president and Saulos Chilima vice president.