UDF will enter into an alliance with any political party – Muluzi

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi says the party will enter into an alliance with any political party that shares its vision of dealing decisively with the problems facing Malawians.

Muluzi made the remarks today following reports that he has been offered the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate position by President Peter Mutharika.

According to Muluzi, the UDF National Executive Committee will meet today to discuss possible alliances ahead of the fresh elections following the nullification of the May 21 presidential elections.

He added that the discussions will not be about positions UDF politicians will get but what can be achieved to ensure peace and security in the country, which would be necessary for prosperity.

“The UDF will be ‘a force for good’ in whichever arrangement we will make. It is about a shared vision with a programme for action to deal decisively with the myriad of problems facing Malawians,” said Muluzi.

He also noted that the disputed 2019 election is a testament Malawians broken political system and institutions with a more divided society.

According to Muluzi, in Malawi there is a governance crisis, damaged national institutions like Malawi Electoral Commission and a broken society.

He said the UDF is prepared to put behind its interests and join forces with any party in order to fix the problems and be a catalyst for change

“Whichever party we may work with, I will ensure that it will not be business as usual. A coalition that can bring stability which would be a prerequisite for the Change Agenda that I want us to implement.

“This is a historic moment borne out of crisis and we have to make it an opportunity to step up and to deliver the best for Malawians,” he said.

Muluzi was a cabinet minister in the Mutharika administration from 2014 to 2019. He contested in the now nullified 2019 presidential elections in which he came fourth.

