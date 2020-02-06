Unilia student dies in motorcycle accident

A 24-year-old University of Livingstonia student died in Rumphi on Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

Police in the district have identified the victim as Kondwani Jere.

Rumphi Police deputy spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the crash happened on Wednesday at Livingstonia near the Market at 15:30.

Jere hired a motorbike which was ridden by Lindani Mkolongo from Livingstonia Primary School to Livingstonia University.

On arrival at Livingstonia Market, the rider wanted to overtake a Landcruiser Station Wagon belonging to Unilia School.

But the rider lost control of his motorbike and swerved to the extreme offside where he hit a road side pillar.

Following the impact, Jere, the pillion passenger, sustained head injuries and died on the spot whilst the rider sustained minor injuries and is admitted at Livingstonia Gordon Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are appealing to all road users to be cautious whenever they are operating on the road.

The deceased came from Chigagu Village under Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba district.

