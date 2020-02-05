Election nullification undermines will of people – Mutharika

..says he is ready to campaign for fresh elections

President Peter Mutharika has described the nullification of the 2019 President Elections as the beginning of the death of Malawi’s democracy and as an attempt to undermine the will of the people.

In a national address broadcast on state radio MBC tonight, Mutharika said he has serious reservation with the Constitutional Court ruling which nullified the presidential elections.

“We consider the judgment as a serious subversion of justice, an attack on our democratic systems and an attempt to undermine the will of our people,” he said>

Mutharika then confirmed that he has told his lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

He, however, said he is not appealing to stop the fresh elections which the Constitutional Court ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct in five months

“In fact we are ready to campaign and win. We are appealing to correct the fundamental errors in the judgement to protect our laws, principles of justice and democracy. We believe the judgement has errors that need to be protected. Above all we seek justice,” said Mutharika.

He then expressed delight that the court did not find that there was rigging in the elections saying the court identified procedural irregularities which did not affect the numbers that he got.

Mutharika was declared winner of the now nullified residential race with 1, 940, and 709 of the 5.1 million votes with opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera getting 35 percent of the votes.

Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima later challenged the results of the election at the court.

In his speech tonight, Mutharika praised Chakwera and Chilima for taking the election dispute to court.

