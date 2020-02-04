Zingwangwa Lions leading in draughts league

Zingwangwa Lions are leading the K1 million Southern Region Draughts league.

Lions have four points, the same number amassed by Ndirande Scorpions and Ndirande Eagles. All three teams have played and won two games each but are separated by goal difference.

According to General Secretary of Association of Draughts in Malawi ADMA Suzgo Nkhoma, the league has started well and they are expecting to see more excitement.

“We are satisfied on the way the league started two weeks ago, this is the second week of the league but a lot already has happened, teams playing with a reason and as we go we are expecting a lot of excitement things,” said Nkhoma.

Over the weekend on Saturday, Zingwangwa Lions beat Blantyre Giants 19 – 10, Bvumbwe DC lost to Limbe young boys 5 nil, Chilimba snipers white washed Bangwe Bombers 24 to 14, Zingwangwa Lions beat Safalawo DC 26-11 while Cbwenison Park lost to Ndirande Scorpions 9-15.

The winner of the league will walk away with K250 thousand while the second placed side will pocket K100 thousand and bronze.

