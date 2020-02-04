Trash accumulates in Mzuzu markets as dumping site remains closed

There are heaps of trash in markets in Mzuzu City with the council failing to collect the waste because of the closure of the Msilo dumping site.

Mzuzu main market and parts of Zigwagwa markets are places where huge heaps of garbage were spotted.

The Msilo Waste Management Site was closed by residents in January this year following concerns that it poses a health threat due to the council’s failure to dispose waste.

Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe confirmed that the council has not been collecting waste.

“The challenge is that our only waste management facility is still not accessible. We are doing everything possible to identify a temporary site while we await the Msilo community rethink about the action they took,” said Gondwe.

A businessperson who did not want to be named said they have been forced to use their own means of managing waste despite paying K70, 000 to the council every month.

Advertisements

Advertisements