Silver’s Kabwe jets in

Silver Strikers expatriate coach Daniel Kabwe arrived in the country on Friday to take over the mantle at the Lilongwe based side.

The former Zanaco FC, Lusaka Dynamos and Power Dynamos mentor signed a two-year deal with the club after going through a successful interview with the Central Bankers a fortnight ago.

Kabwe, who will be assisted by Macdonald Mteremera and McDonald Yobe, will start his job next week and he will first look to strengthen the club following the team’s decision to axe 18 players as part of a sweeping exercise.

He arrived through the Kamuzu International Airport at around 3pm dressed in a sky blue suit and was welcomed by the team’s Chief Executive Officer Thokozani Chimbali and supporters committee Chairperson Kingsley Malaya.

Kabwe could not grant interviews but he is likely to speak to the media after his unveiling by the club.

The Zambian has been given a task of winning all the four trophies, with the TNM Super League being the first priority for the Bankers who are planning to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.

According to multiple Zambian reports, Kabwe is probably the third most qualified coach in Zambia after Kalusha Bwalya and Honor Janza.

The Area 47 side won the 2019 Airtel Knockout Cup but performed poorly in the Super League as they finished on fourth position.

