Devotion: Obtain a good report

Hebrews 11:2-3 “For by faith the elders obtained a good report.”

In the scripture above, we learn that by faith the elders obtained a good report. You obtain good school report, job report, business report, marriage report, ministry report, good health report when you maintain your faith even if all physical indicators aren’t on your side. In short anything done of Faith will produce a good report for you at the end. The Bible has so many examples of the people who obtained good reports by acting in faith.

Let’s look at the woman with the issue of blood. Mark 5:25-29 “Now a certain woman had a flow of blood for twelve years, and had suffered many things from many physicians. She had spent all that she had and was no better, but rather grew worse. When she heard about Jesus, she came behind Him in the crowd and touched His garment. For she said, “If only I may touch His clothes, I shall be made well.” Immediately the fountain of her blood was dried up, and she felt in her body that she was healed of the affliction.”

The Bible introduces the Woman with a negative report. She was a sickly woman, she was a frequent hospital goer, she had so many reports from different physicians. Each physician would give her a worse report than the previous one because the Bible says her condition grew worse.

However the woman acted in faith by touching Jesus and eventually her report changed. She came out with a good report. All her sickness gone, her strength was back, her bank account was getting better now. So it was an all-round good report.

Daniel had a bad report. He was reported to the King as a disobedient person in the kingdom. He was thrown into the lion’s den with such a bad report. By faith, no lion would eat him. He came back with a good report.

Finally, we will talk of the four men. Mark 2:3-5 “Then they came to Him, bringing a paralytic who was carried by four men. And when they could not come near Him because of the crowd, they uncovered the roof where He was. So when they had broken through, they let down the bed on which the paralytic was lying. When Jesus saw their faith, He said to the paralytic, “Son, your sins are forgiven you.”

They are introduced with some bad report as house ransackers and roof destroyers. That’s how they would appear in the eyes of men. However they came back with a good report. The person they brought to Jesus got the healing. Jesus recommended their action.

So your faith on God’s Word will move you from any negative report to the positive report

Confession

My faith is working and producing the desirable report. Am moving from one level of glory to another as I increase and strengthen my faith. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265888326247 +265997538098

Advertisements

Advertisements