Gaba condemns assault of woman: ‘It’s uncalled for’

Flames and Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango has condemned the behaviour of some barbaric men in Blantyre who indecently assaulted a woman for wearing a miniskirt.

The incident which was recorded on a video, saw some unruly men addressing the lady before taking her down while one of the culprits got on top of her.

Reacting to the incident, Mhango, who is enjoying top form in the South African football, took to his Twitter account to condemn the barbaric acts.

“Saw a video of a woman being assaulted by a group of savage men in Blantyre, Malawi because of how she was dressed. This is uncalled for and backward. Our women and young girls should not live in fear because of us men. STOP IT!,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) condemned the incident as a violation of human rights and abuse of women and called for Malawi Police to act.

“This is uncalled for. This is a cancer that we have watched for too long and is eating the fibre of our society. Enough is enough. Let those involved be arrested and be charged accordingly,” said HRDC’s Vice President John Trapence.

Meanwhile, police have arrested and charged two suspects with indecent assault in relation to the incident in Blantyre.

