Man in custody for killing grandmother

Police in Nkhata Bay District have arrested a 26-year-old man who was on the run after killing his 55-year-old grandmother.

Nkhata Bay Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Kondwani James said the suspect, Holland Banda, was arrested on January 5, 2020 at Mwambazi area after a two-month manhunt.

He allegedly murdered Edah Kaunda in Kateka forest within Khoza village on October 25, 2019.

Banda was on the run until some well wishers tipped police about his hiding place.

The law enforcers arrested him on Sunday and charged him with murder.

Banda, who hails from Mkango Village Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay, will appear before court soon.

Meanwhile, police in the district have urged members of the public to keep on giving tips to police about criminals surrounding them; an effort which will help in dealing with criminal syndrome in the district.

