Zambian national, three Malawians arrested for vehicle theft

A Zambian national and three Malawians have been arrested for bringing into Malawi a stolen Toyota Allion belonging to Pepsi company in Zambia.

Mchinji Police Station Public Relations Officer Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said Police officers from Mchinji Police Station who were on traffic check along the Mchinji-Lilongwe M12 Road on Tuesday, January 7 got suspicious of the occupants of the unregistered motor vehicle when they defied orders to stop.

The defiance compelled the traffic police officers to tip their colleagues at Kamwendo Police Post, where police intercepted the motor vehicle.

After thorough search, a police handcuff and two pieces of registration numbers were discovered and recovered. The Malawian registration number was KA2944 while the Zambian registration number was BAA3106. All the four occupants were arrested.

A team of police officers from Zambia following the same issue were alerted and they positively identified the stolen vehicle.

The suspects have been handed over to Zambia Police for further investigations and prosecutions. They are likely to answer charges of theft of motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police in Mchinji district have pledged to continue intensifying safety and security measures so as to safeguard lives and property of the people.

The Zambian National Mike Mlenga 39, comes from Chief Pembamoyo in Vubwi District.

Two of the Malawian nationals are Charles Mwale aged 38 who hails from Nakhalu Village, T/A Kayembe and Ackimu Chibwalo aged 32 who comes from Chimpeni Village, T/A Chakhadza both from Dowa.

The other one is Gift Phiri aged 28, who hails from Sokoneja Village T/A Kalolo in Lilongwe.

