Devotion: Your prayer is important

2 Chronicles 7:14 “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

One day I heard someone saying, he would not stop fasting up until he got his answer. He was taking God to task and he thought fasting is a way of forcing God to do something. Fasting isn’t a way of forcing God to do anything. Actually fasting doesn’t help God and in addition God doesn’t respond to fasting. Fasting helps the one doing it so that they can add more seriousness to prayer and the Word. God will respond to the Prayer. If you fast without praying, you fast in vain. So ensure that as you fast you spend more time in prayer and Word. That’s what will give you results.

Isaiah gives us some results of our prayer as we are fasting. Isaiah 58:8-12 “Then your light shall break forth like the morning, Your healing shall spring forth speedily, And your righteousness shall go before you; The glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard. Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer; You shall cry, and He will say, ‘Here I am.’

….Then your light shall dawn in the darkness, And your darkness shall be as the noonday. The Lord will guide you continually, And satisfy your soul in drought, And strengthen your bones; You shall be like a watered garden, And like a spring of water, whose waters do not fail. Those from among you Shall build the old waste places; You shall raise up the foundations of many generations; And you shall be called the Repairer of the Breach, The Restorer of Streets to Dwell In.”

Confession

The Word of God is working in my life. I will stick to the Word. I will pray and fast and get the right results according to the Word of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

