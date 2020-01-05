Brace for destruction: Malawi Govt. issues SOS

The Department of Climate Change and Metrological Service in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining has warned the general public of severe weather in the country.

In a statement dated 4th January, 2020 issued by Jolamu Nkhokwe Director of Climate Change and Meteorological service; the severe weather has been triggered due to heavy rains that the country has been experiencing lately.

“Following the heavy rains that the country has been receiving over the past few days, the Malawi nation should brace for another wave rainfall, which is expected over most areas in the centre, South and Lakeshore areas as from Sunday 5th to Thursday 9th January 2020.”

“Due to the presence of deep low pressure in association with an active Inter-tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) currently oscillating over the south and central areas of the country.” Reads the statement.

The department has further stressed that the heavy rains are expected to be associated with strong winds, lighting and trigger floods in low-lying and flood prone areas.

“The anticipated heavy rains which will be accompanied by strong winds and lightning are also likely to increase area coverage that are likely to experience floods and therefore leading to further damage and loss of property and endanger lives over most of the centre, south and the Lakeshore areas.” Reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Malawians have been urged to take precautionary measures such as moving to high grounds when water levels have started rising, avoid crossing flooding rivers and not seeking shelter under trees and weak infrastructures.

In quest of keeping the public informed about the weather, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services is closely monitoring weather developments which can affect the weather over the country and will issue daily and weekly weather updates to make sure that the public is kept safe from any weather related threats.

