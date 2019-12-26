102 young women complete computer course

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) has empowered 102 young women in Lilongwe with computer skills.

The graduation which took place on Friday at NICE offices in Lilongwe was under a project called NICE Ambassador for Girls Empowerment (NIGE).

Speaking with Malawi24, NICE Director for Regional Civic Education Officer Christopher Naphiyo said the organisation offers free lessons for four months and graduation is done on yearly basis.

Naphiyo added that they established the project with the aim of promoting young women and girls to acquire Information Communication Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship skills.

“This project has assisted a lot young girls and girls who did not continue with their education due to lack of tuition fees and as I am talking to you now some have managed to secure jobs here at our Organisation and other departments which is very impressive,” he explained .

Lilongwe City South West Member of Parliament Nancy Tembo congratulated the students and encouraged them to use the skills they have acquired effectively.

The Malawi Congress Party Member of Parliament pledged to support the organisation with some resources to promote the noble course.

In her remarks, Hetrina Kachingwe who is one the students asked her fellow young ladies and women to never look down upon themselves but rather to go and learn and acquire the skills.

NICE introduced the project in the year of 2011 with one computer and the organisation currently has six computers.