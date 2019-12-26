Govt adjusts penalties for traffic offences

Government through the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services has adjusted fines for road traffic with drivers now facing up to K100,000 fine for damaging the road surface and K200,000 for driving while drunk.

In a notice posted on the Government Facebook page on Christmas Day, the road traffic directorate said the miscellaneous fees and penalties are effective January 1, 2020.

According to the Notice, people found driving a motor vehicle without licence will pay K15,000, those found driving a vehicle after being forbidden by a traffic officer will be fined K20,000 while those permitting or employing a person without licence to drive a vehicle will get a K50,000 fine.

Texting or speaking on the phone while driving will lead to a K10,000 fine while exceeding speed limit will attract penalties ranging from K10,000 to K40,000 which is also the same range for offences of exceeding seating capacity.

For drivers found drunk, penalties range from K20,000 to 200,000 or three years in prison for drivers found drunk above 210ml (breath)

The Directorate has since advised drivers to collect copies of summarized schedules of the fees and penalties from its offices in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Zomba and Mangochi.