Mutharika to attend UK-Africa Investment Summit next month

President Peter Mutharika will attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London next month.

The summit will be hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on 20th January, 2020.

Mutharika is expected to be accompanied by ministers, business executives and trade officials.

Businesses, heads of governments and international institutions will be at the event to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

The summit will strengthen the UK’s partnership with African nations and mobilise new and substantial investment to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

British High Commission’s Charge d’Affaires, Gary Leslie, said: “Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK has a vision of working together with African countries on innovation, forging new investments with sustainable impact that creates jobs and boosts prosperity for all through an enduring partnership.”

He added that the summit will be a chance to demonstrate to global business the scale of commercial opportunities in Africa.

“It will also be an opportunity for the UK to showcase our unique offer to investors and to our African partners. That offer comprises not just UK Export Finance and CDC, both of whom are increasing the scale and reach of their efforts in Africa, but also the wealth of expertise and capital available in the UK,” said Leslie.

The UK government is looking to establish long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships with African nations.

In 2018, the UK Government announced its ambition to be the largest G7 investor in Africa by 2022.

By October 2019, the previous 18 months had seen total trade between the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 7 percent.