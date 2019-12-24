Politicians urged to reject political violence

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked politicians to put aside their partisan interests and denounce politically sponsored violence.

Sylvester Namiwa who is the grouping’s Interim Executive Director said this during a press briefing on Monday in Lilongwe.

Namiwa said the organization will be conducting a mass rally under the name “Accept Move on Malawi” as part of a campaign which will include radio messages, programs, unity rallies, road shows and public debates.

He went on to say that the countdown to the day when the Constitutional court is expected to give its judgement on the May 21 Presidential Election case has started hence the nation has to be encouraged to accept the results for the sake of peace in the country.

“We are appealing to religious leaders in the country to continue praying for peace and unity for the great public,” he explained

He then said that their aim is to sensitize the masses on matters of national importance and inculcate the spirit of a peaceful co-existence among people of different ethnic groups towards contribution to national development and lobbying for the electoral law reforms.

He also appealed to the donor community and peace loving Malawians to join the campaign by way of offering technical, material, financial and moral support.

CDEDI is a newly established nonpartisan, non-governmental organisation that was established with a goal to have a well-informed and organised citizenry that can ably demand their social and economic rights and hold duty bearers for their actions.