Mike’s Trading closes doors

Mike’s Trading, the manufacturer of steel products owned by businessperson Mike Chilewe, has closed its doors.

The company revealed this in a statement signed by owner Chilewe.

“Mike’s Trading would like to inform the general public and its stakeholders that we have finally closed Mike Trading Group and offices and warehouses will be occupied by new owners,” reads the statement.

The company manufactured products such as steel windows, trailers, canopy, truck bodies, door frames, roofing structures and steel gates.

Reacting to the statement, Economist Henry Kachaje said it is the saddest public notice he has seen this year.

He said Mike’s Trading will forever remain in the history of Malawi entrepreneurship as one of the businesses that changed lives.

Kachaje also described Chilewe as a daring entrepreneur who inspired him and other Malawian businesspersons.

“The day I walked into the office of the MD of Mike’s Trading, something was born in my heart… a burning desire to follow in his footsteps. I could see ‘it is possible’. If Mike could do it, so could I and many others,” said Kachaje.